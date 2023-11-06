Following loss to Michigan State, Huskers prep to host Maryland Terrapins on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a disappointing loss in East Lansing, Nebraska (5-4, 3-3) will look to return to their winning ways as the Maryland Terrapins (5-4, 2-4) head to Lincoln for a Saturday morning contest.

After a three-game winning streak propelled Nebraska to a tie for first in the Big Ten West race, Nebraska fell 20-17 on the road to Michigan State last Saturday. Nebraska was once again plagued by turnovers, coughing up the ball three times to Michigan State. Heinrich Haarberg and the Huskers had an opportunity in the closing seconds of the game to try and send the game to overtime, but the Spartans forced a Haarberg fumble in the second to last play of the game, which then led scrambled hail mary attempt on the last play of the game. With the loss, Nebraska missed out on an opportunity to vault themselves into the Big Ten West race, instead, they are now grouped with Minnesota and Wisconsin in a tie for second place in the West, with Iowa leading the division.

Matt Rhule and company will look to right the ship as they host the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday morning. Maryland comes to town as losers of four straight games. They started the year hot, going 5-0 in their first five games. Since then, losses to Ohio State, Illinois, Northwestern, and Penn State have sent their season into a bit of a tailspin. They’ll be looking for their first win since late September.

Along with Nebraska, Maryland also just needs one more win to become bowl eligible.

Saturday’s game will be televised on Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform, with an 11 a.m. kickoff. Fans who want to watch the game will have to subscribe to Peacock. More information for fans on how to subscribe to Peacock can be found at www.peacocktv.com and additional information for Husker fans will be available on Huskers.com

As of Monday afternoon, the betting lines favor Maryland as they’ll come to Lincoln as a 1.5-point favorite over the Big Red. The O/U on the game is set at 44.5.

