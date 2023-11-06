Hastings juvenile arrested after leading state troopers on chase in stolen vehicle

(Nebraska State Patrol)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Hastings teenager landed in jail after the Nebraska State Patrol said he led troopers on a chase in a stolen vehicle on Friday.

The Nebraska State Patrol said that at 4:45 p.m., a trooper on patrol near Gothenburg saw a pickup that had just been reported stolen out of North Platte speeding on eastbound I-80.

NSP said the trooper attempted a traffic stop on the driver of the pickup who initially stopped on the shoulder, but then accelerated and fled as soon as the trooper got out of his patrol vehicle.

The trooper pursued the teen and a Dawson County deputy put down stop sticks to slow the pickup, but the driver continued into Buffalo County.

Another trooper put down another set of stop sticks, and the pickup finally stopped in the median near the Odessa exit.

The driver, a 17-year-old male, was arrested without further incident for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and theft by unlawful taking more than $5,000.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office locates missing woman
Law enforcement are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a train in Cozad.
Train hits and kills man in Cozad
The future location of Five Below in North Platte
North Platte’s District 177 taking shape with new restaurants and retailers
Miss Rodeo Nebraska's Truck
Send off hosted for Miss Rodeo Nebraska in North Platte
The Cass County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office is investigating after it received a report of a...
Cass County, Iowa authorities investigating kidnapping

Latest News

First responders on scene of a crash Friday afternoon in central Nebraska along Interstate 80.
Omaha man killed in I-80 Buffalo County crash
A cold front will be sliding through the area Wednesday, cooling things off
Mild with a mix of a clouds and sunshine Monday into Tuesday; Cooler mid week
In our weather lesson this morning, we talked about the development of sleet!!
Weather Lesson 11-6-2023
KNOP Planner
A warm start to the week before seasonable temperatures kick in