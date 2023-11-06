Holiday Shopping Spree held in downtown North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - While it may not look a lot like Christmas yet, plenty of shoppers headed downtown to the bricks on Saturday for a Holiday Shopping Spree.

The event was organized by Yoko Lawing of Zen Wealth Strategies.

Lawing said she wanted to create a small and personal event with her and her friends to sell some of the items they like to trade in.

“I just enjoy actions and also creating the opportunity for someone to enjoy something,” Lawing said. “It is just a simple way to appreciate what we have.”

