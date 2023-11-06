Huskers selected for NCAA tournament

(KNOP)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - The Nebraska soccer team earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament when the 64-team bracket was announced on Monday.

The Huskers will host South Dakota State on Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:05 p.m. (CT) at Barbara Hibner Stadium in the first round. The winner will face either Tennessee or Xavier in the second round.

This year marks the 13th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history and first since 2016. NU has made it to the Sweet 16 on eight occasions and twice advanced to the Elite Eight. Nebraska holds a 17-12 record all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskers are 14-3-3 this season and won the Big Ten regular season title with a 7-1-2 mark. In the Big Ten semifinals, NU battled but fell 3-1 to then-No. 12 Wisconsin 3-1.

The second round, third round and quarterfinals will each be held at campus sides leading up to the Women’s College Cup Semifinals (Dec. 1) and National Championship Game (Dec. 4), both of which will be played at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.

