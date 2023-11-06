IRS is raising retirement savings limit

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen on May 4, 2021, in...
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen on May 4, 2021, in Washington. The IRS announced that the savings limits for retirement plans have been increased for 2024.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You can sock away even more money into a 401(k) or IRA next year.

The IRS announced it’s raising the 401(k) contribution limit to $23,000, $500 more than the current limit.

Anyone 50 or older can put away an additional $7,500 in “catch-up contributions,” for a total of $30,500.

Those same limits also apply to 403B plans, most 457 plans and the federal government’s thrift savings plan.

The IRS also announced it’s raising the IRA annual contribution limit to $7,000 next year, also up by $500.

People 50 and older can contribute another $1,000 on top of that, for a total of $7,500.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office locates missing woman
Law enforcement are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a train in Cozad.
Train hits and kills man in Cozad
The future location of Five Below in North Platte
North Platte’s District 177 taking shape with new restaurants and retailers
Miss Rodeo Nebraska's Truck
Send off hosted for Miss Rodeo Nebraska in North Platte
The Cass County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office is investigating after it received a report of a...
Cass County, Iowa authorities investigating kidnapping

Latest News

Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday,...
Father of July 4th parade mass shooting suspect to stand trial for assist in gun license application
Cody Dorman waits in the winner's circle after Junior Alvarado rode Cody's Wish to win the...
Cody Dorman, namesake of winning horse Cody’s Wish, has died
Former President Donald Trump arrives at the New York Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in...
Trump takes the stand in New York civil case alleging financial fraud
Cody Dorman, namesake of winning horse Cody’s Wish, has died
WATCH | Cody Dorman, namesake of winning horse Cody’s Wish, has died
Booking.com has listed Martha Stewart's farm guesthouse for a one-night pre-Thanksgiving stay.
You can stay at Martha Stewart’s guesthouse for just $11.23