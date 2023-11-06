KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Ellie and Netta

News 2 at Ten Sunday
By Ian Mason
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Ellie and Netta are both older dogs, a Westie and a Golden Retriever. Their owner died recently, and are now looking for a new home to go to.

Ellie is a shy dog, who had a hard puppy-hood. She will eventually warm up to you, but needs to be able to get used to you first. Once she knows you, she will be one of the most loyal dogs ever.

Ellie
Ellie(Ian Mason/KNOP)

Netta is loving. That is the only word we can describe her with that really encompasses her whole personality. She loves anything and everything and everyone. While we were there, we fell in love with a dog who loves the world more than most humans do. She may be big boned, but that doesn’t stop her from keeping her manners and shaking paws to introduce herself.

Netta
Netta(Ian Mason/KNOP)

Both are well behaved, loving each other as well as other dogs and cats. As they are both older, they will need to be with a family who is a little more relaxed but still prepared for the responsibility of taking care of two dogs.

A fenced in yard is preferred.

If you would like to adopt the pair, you can reach out to Paws-itive Partners North Platte by visiting their website and filling out an adoption form.

Netta shaking paws
Netta shaking paws(Ian Mason/KNOP)

