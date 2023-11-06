Mild with a mix of a clouds and sunshine Monday into Tuesday; Cooler mid week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The air will continue to feel mild and the skies will remain quiet across the area Monday into Tuesday with a cooldown coming mid week.

With high pressure centered to our south and east will continue to bring us above average temperatures throughout the area. Highs will be climbing into the 60s and 70s and lows in the 30s and 40s Monday into Tuesday This feature will continue to bring us calm conditions with some clouds moving through as the area will have a little moisture across the region.

Mild and stunning conditions lasting Monday into Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

As we head into Tuesday Night into Wednesday, conditions will start to change, as a cold front will be moving through the area. This will bring highs down into the 50s, and lows in the 20s, starting Wednesday into the Veterans Day weekend. With drier air being pushed into the area during this time, this will keep the quiet weather around the coverage zone.

A cold front will be sliding through the area Wednesday, cooling things off (Andre Brooks)

