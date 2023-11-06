Mild with a mix of a clouds and sunshine Monday into Tuesday; Cooler mid week

In our weather lesson this morning, we talked about the development of sleet!!
By Andre Brooks
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The air will continue to feel mild and the skies will remain quiet across the area Monday into Tuesday with a cooldown coming mid week.

With high pressure centered to our south and east will continue to bring us above average temperatures throughout the area. Highs will be climbing into the 60s and 70s and lows in the 30s and 40s Monday into Tuesday This feature will continue to bring us calm conditions with some clouds moving through as the area will have a little moisture across the region.

Mild and stunning conditions lasting Monday into Tuesday
Mild and stunning conditions lasting Monday into Tuesday(Andre Brooks)

As we head into Tuesday Night into Wednesday, conditions will start to change, as a cold front will be moving through the area. This will bring highs down into the 50s, and lows in the 20s, starting Wednesday into the Veterans Day weekend. With drier air being pushed into the area during this time, this will keep the quiet weather around the coverage zone.

A cold front will be sliding through the area Wednesday, cooling things off
A cold front will be sliding through the area Wednesday, cooling things off(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office locates missing woman
Law enforcement are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a train in Cozad.
Train hits and kills man in Cozad
The future location of Five Below in North Platte
North Platte’s District 177 taking shape with new restaurants and retailers
Miss Rodeo Nebraska's Truck
Send off hosted for Miss Rodeo Nebraska in North Platte
The Cass County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office is investigating after it received a report of a...
Cass County, Iowa authorities investigating kidnapping

Latest News

In our weather lesson this morning, we talked about the development of sleet!!
Weather Lesson 11-6-2023
KNOP Planner
A warm start to the week before seasonable temperatures kick in
KNOP Weather Outlook 11-1-2023
A nice warmup is in store through weekend; staying dry
News 2 at Ten Sunday
News 2 at Ten Sunday - Wx