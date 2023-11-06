Mueller wins and Huskers finish play at Big Ten Tennis Tournament

HASTINGS, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Junior Calvin Mueller claimed the Big Ten Individual Championships singles title as the Nebraska men’s tennis team wrapped up fall competition on Sunday.

Mueller used four-straight victories to find himself in the championship match against Penn State’s Miko Eala where Mueller won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. Shunya Maruyama also had a successful tournament as he made it to the semifinals before falling to Eala in a third-set tiebreak.

Rudi Christiansen, Lars Johann and Nikolay Sysoev also competed in the singles draw, as Johann and Sysoev won their opening two matches and Christiansen won his first match but fell in the Round of 32.

In doubles, Maruyama and Sysoev won their first match, but fell in the Round of 16 to Michigan’s Nino Ehrenschneider and Patorn Hanchaikul. Mueller and Johanan earned a bye in the first round, but also fell in the Round of 16.

