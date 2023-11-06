Nebraska DMV introduces protocol for motorcyclists to receive no-helmet waiver

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles had a big announcement for the state’s motorcyclists Monday.

The DMV laid out how riders can submit proof of completing a motorcycle course, which allows them to not be required to wear a helmet on the road.

The announcement comes as the law allowing the exception is set to go into effect at the start of 2024.

Drivers with a motorcycle endorsement can submit a record of course completion on the Nebraska DMV website. Motorcyclists can also go to any DMV location in person with the required paperwork. Those who submit records will be notified via email if they are granted approval.

Once approved, the information will be listed on the motorcyclist’s driving record, which can be easily accessed by law enforcement.

