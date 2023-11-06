Nebraska State Capitol building to light up green for Veterans Day

The Capitol lit green for Veterans Day in 2022.
The Capitol lit green for Veterans Day in 2022.(Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Capitol building will be lit up green from Thursday through Sunday for Veterans Day.

“Lighting the Capitol green has become a tradition in Nebraska and serves as a reminder to our state’s veterans that we recognize them and are here to serve and support them,” Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs Director John Hilgert said. “While every day is Veterans Day for our agency, we especially want to take a moment this weekend to honor the men and women of Nebraska who have answered the call to duty. Please take a moment to thank the veterans in your life, and if you are a veteran please reach out to NDVA to see how we can serve you.”

Several initiatives, including Greenlight a Vet and Operation Green Light, encourage changing exterior lights to green to show solidarity and support for veterans as green is a symbol of hope, renewal, and forward movement.

For information on benefits and services available to them, veterans and their families can visit veterans.nebraska.gov.

