Omaha man killed in I-80 Buffalo County crash

Arthur Rivera, 63, of Omaha died in a crash near Odessa on Interstate 80 Friday.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the people involved in a crash Friday afternoon along Interstate 80.

NSP said Arthur Rivera, 63, of Omaha, died at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney from injuries sustained in the crash.

It happened around 3 p.m. when troopers were alerted to a two-vehicle crash on I-80 near mile marker 261, the Odessa interchange.

NSP said the preliminary investigation shows that an eastbound Ford F-150 crossed the median and struck a westbound semi.

Rivera was identified as the driver of the Ford F-150.

The semi driver, a 45-year-old man from New Jersey, was taken to the hospital with what’s believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office locates missing woman
Law enforcement are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a train in Cozad.
Train hits and kills man in Cozad
The future location of Five Below in North Platte
North Platte’s District 177 taking shape with new restaurants and retailers
Miss Rodeo Nebraska's Truck
Send off hosted for Miss Rodeo Nebraska in North Platte
The Cass County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office is investigating after it received a report of a...
Cass County, Iowa authorities investigating kidnapping

Latest News

A cold front will be sliding through the area Wednesday, cooling things off
Mild with a mix of a clouds and sunshine Monday into Tuesday; Cooler mid week
In our weather lesson this morning, we talked about the development of sleet!!
Weather Lesson 11-6-2023
KNOP Planner
A warm start to the week before seasonable temperatures kick in
Adopt Ellie and Netta!
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Ellie and Netta