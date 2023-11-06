Omaha man killed in I-80 Buffalo County crash

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the people involved in a crash Friday afternoon along Interstate 80.

NSP said Arthur Rivera, 63, of Omaha, died at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney from injuries sustained in the crash.

It happened around 3 p.m. when troopers were alerted to a two-vehicle crash on I-80 near mile marker 261, the Odessa interchange.

NSP said the preliminary investigation shows that an eastbound Ford F-150 crossed the median and struck a westbound semi.

Rivera was identified as the driver of the Ford F-150.

The semi driver, a 45-year-old man from New Jersey, was taken to the hospital with what’s believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

