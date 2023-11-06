‘Times have changed’: Homer says he no longer chokes Bart on ‘The Simpsons’

Costumed characters Lisa Simpson, left, Homer Simpson and Bart Simpson participate in Fox's...
Costumed characters Lisa Simpson, left, Homer Simpson and Bart Simpson participate in Fox's "The Simpsons" 30th anniversary celebration. The show said it will no longer feature the long-running gag of Homer choking Bart. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A long-running gag between Homer and Bart Simpson will no longer take place in “The Simpsons.”

Since the show premiered in 1989, the classic scene would play out after Homer yelled “Why you little!” before wrapping his hands tightly around his son’s neck. This caused Bart’s tongue to pop out of his mouth and his eyes to bulge as he gasped for air.

Despite being one of the most recognizable scenes from the animated show, Homer seems to have had a change of heart towards his son.

In an Oct. 22 episode of the show called “McMansion & Wife,” Homer and his wife Marge meet their new neighbor.

The neighbor comments on Homer’s strong handshake.

In an aside to Marge, Homer remarks, “See, Marge, strangling the boy paid off.”

He then adds, “Just kidding, I don’t do that anymore. Times have changed.”

The scene caught the attention of the internet and was posted to social media sites including X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Independent reported that the show actually hasn’t featured the long-running gag for four years although it was never addressed in the show until now.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office locates missing woman
Law enforcement are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a train in Cozad.
Train hits and kills man in Cozad
The future location of Five Below in North Platte
North Platte’s District 177 taking shape with new restaurants and retailers
Miss Rodeo Nebraska's Truck
Send off hosted for Miss Rodeo Nebraska in North Platte
The Cass County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office is investigating after it received a report of a...
Cass County, Iowa authorities investigating kidnapping

Latest News

David Cooper appears virtually in the Lincoln County District Court with the Honorable Judge...
Former Educator accused of sexual assault appears in Lincoln County Court
Rafael Velazquez, 35, is charged with strangulation among other charges in Buffalo County Court.
Axtell man charged in Buffalo County assault
FILE - Customers use ATMs at a Bank of America branch office in Boston, Oct. 16, 2009. The...
A processing glitch has held up a ‘small percentage’ of bank deposits since Thursday, overseer says
Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand at New York Supreme Court,...
Trump lashes out from the witness stand at judge, NY attorney general as he testifies in fraud trial