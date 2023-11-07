Former Educator accused of sexual assault appears in Lincoln County Court

David Cooper appears virtually in the Lincoln County District Court with the Honorable Judge Cindy Volker(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A former North Platte High School teacher accused of sexual assault, made an appearance in Lincoln County District Court on Monday.

David Cooper was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student that began in November of 2022 until his initial arrest in February of 2023. While out on bail, Cooper contacted his alleged victim, a violation of one of the 48-year-old’s bond conditions. While in court, Cooper pleaded not guilty to the Class IV felony.

A pretrial is set to begin on Dec. 18 and a jury trial is set for Jan. 16., 2024. Cooper will be incarcerated at the Lincoln County Detention Center until his next court appearance next month.

