Hastings woman gets five years in prison on federal drug charge

(Storyblocks)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings woman has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for a distribution of methamphetamine charge out of Dawson County.

A federal judge sentenced Rosa Valtierra, 31, on Monday. She will serve four years of supervised release once she’s out out of prison. There’s no parole in the federal system.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in February 2021, agents purchased meth from Valtierra through a confidential informant. The informant purchased the meth outside an apartment complex in Lexington. At the apartment complex, Valtierra got out of a vehicle, approached the informant’s vehicle, and provided the meth. The buy was audio recorded by law enforcement. The meth was lab tested and confirmed to be approximately 25 grams of a meth mix.

In March 2021, agents again purchased meth from Valtierra through the informant. This occurred in Lexington. Valtierra got into the informant’s vehicle and provided the drugs. The drugs were lab tested and there was at least 23 grams of actual meth.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation.

OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

