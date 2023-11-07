Hoiberg leads 5 in double-figure scoring to help Nebraska rout Lindenwood 84-52 in a season opener

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Sam Hoiberg scored 15 points off the bench and led five Nebraska players in double-figure scoring as the Cornhuskers opened the season with an 84-52 rout over Lindenwood on Monday night.

Starters Rienk Mast, Brice Williams and C.J. Wilcher scored 13 points apiece and Josiah Allick added 11 for Nebraska. Hoiberg, Williams and Wilcher each made a pair of 3-pointers.

Lindenwood stayed within single digits early before back-to-back 3s from Allick and Jarron Coleman sparked a 36-11 surge in a 13-minute span that gave Nebraska a 48-19 lead with 2:12 remaining in the first half. The Cornhuskers led by as many as 36 points after halftime.

Seven Nebraska players each made at least one 3-pointer. The Cornhuskers finished 11-of-30 shooting from long range and 27 of 56 (48%) overall.

Keenon Cole scored 14 points and Jeremiah Talton added 10 for Lindenwood.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

Nebraska opens its season with four straight home games before facing Oregon State in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Nov. 18.

