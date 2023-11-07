MNAC Volleyball All Conference teams announced
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference 2023 All-Conference Volleyball teams were on Monday. Many schools were represented with the list starting with the athlete’s name followed by school and grade.
1st Team-
Cassidy Grint - Twin Loup, 12th grade.
Charli Vickers - South Loup,12th grade.
Charlsie Teahon - Sandhills-Thedford, 12th grade.
Laney Dahlberg - Sandhills-Thedford, 10th grade.
Jaylen Dimmitt - Sandhills-Thedford, 12th grade.
Makenna Miller - Anselmo-Merna, 11th grade.
Madison Barker - Twin Loup, 12th grade.
Josie Reiff - South Loup, 12th grade.
2nd Team-
Bryn Schwarz - South Loup, 12th grade.
Ava Bottorf - Twin Loup, 12th grade.
Payton Stienike - Brady, 10th grade.
Keaton Fattig - Brady, 11th grade.
Taryn Stearns - Brady, 11th grade.
Jaedin Johns - Arthur County, 12th grade.
Karley Haake - Sandhills-Thedford, 11th grade.
Adyson Priest - Anselmo-Merna, 12th grade.
Honorable Mentions-
Ella Rice - Mullen, 9th grade
Peyton Moore - Sandhills Valley, 12th grade.
Ragan Mauler - Twin Loup, 11th grade.
Keirsten Brandon - Anselmo-Merna, 12the grade.
Shayleigh Coleman - Anselmo-Merna, 10th grade.
Laynee Ohm Arthur County, 12th grade.
Lily Thornton - Anselmo-Merna, 10the grade.
Jadyn Andersen - Mullen, 12th grade.
Rhayana Bruns - Sandhills Valley, 10the grade.
Erika Massey - Mullen, 12th grade.
Arena Fetty - Sandhills-Thedford, 12th grade.
Kalli Licking - Mullen, 9th grade.
Delaynie Laible - South Loup, 12th grade.
Delaney Rogers - South Loup, 12th grade.
Madison Glidden - Twin Loup, 11th grade.
Shelby Schukei - Sandhills-Thedford, 11th grade.
LaTajanae Robinson - Sandhills-Thedford, 12th grade.
