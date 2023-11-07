MNAC Volleyball All Conference teams announced

MNAC Conference announces all-conference teams
By Aron Geml
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference 2023 All-Conference Volleyball teams were on Monday. Many schools were represented with the list starting with the athlete’s name followed by school and grade.

1st Team-

Cassidy Grint - Twin Loup, 12th grade.

Charli Vickers - South Loup,12th grade.

Charlsie Teahon - Sandhills-Thedford, 12th grade.

Laney Dahlberg - Sandhills-Thedford, 10th grade.

Jaylen Dimmitt - Sandhills-Thedford, 12th grade.

Makenna Miller - Anselmo-Merna, 11th grade.

Madison Barker - Twin Loup, 12th grade.

Josie Reiff - South Loup, 12th grade.

2nd Team-

Bryn Schwarz - South Loup, 12th grade.

Ava Bottorf - Twin Loup, 12th grade.

Payton Stienike - Brady, 10th grade.

Keaton Fattig - Brady, 11th grade.

Taryn Stearns - Brady, 11th grade.

Jaedin Johns - Arthur County, 12th grade.

Karley Haake - Sandhills-Thedford, 11th grade.

Adyson Priest - Anselmo-Merna, 12th grade.

Honorable Mentions-

Ella Rice - Mullen, 9th grade

Peyton Moore - Sandhills Valley, 12th grade.

Ragan Mauler - Twin Loup, 11th grade.

Keirsten Brandon - Anselmo-Merna, 12the grade.

Shayleigh Coleman - Anselmo-Merna, 10th grade.

Laynee Ohm Arthur County, 12th grade.

Lily Thornton - Anselmo-Merna, 10the grade.

Jadyn Andersen - Mullen, 12th grade.

Rhayana Bruns - Sandhills Valley, 10the grade.

Erika Massey - Mullen, 12th grade.

Arena Fetty - Sandhills-Thedford, 12th grade.

Kalli Licking - Mullen, 9th grade.

Delaynie Laible - South Loup, 12th grade.

Delaney Rogers - South Loup, 12th grade.

Madison Glidden - Twin Loup, 11th grade.

Shelby Schukei - Sandhills-Thedford, 11th grade.

LaTajanae Robinson - Sandhills-Thedford, 12th grade.

