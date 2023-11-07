North Platte Police arrest fugitive during special Halloween enforcement
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department released results of a special enforcement on Halloween aimed at keeping drunk drivers off the road.
The special enforcement was conducted Halloween night between 4 p.m. and 2 a.m. thanks to a grant.
During that time, officers contacted 30 people, issued 8 citations and arrested a fugitive on a warrant.
The citations included:
- 1 DUI arrest
- 2 Speeding
- 2 Driving under suspension
- 2 No operator’s license
- 1 No proof of vehicle ownership
Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.