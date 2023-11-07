North Platte Police arrest fugitive during special Halloween enforcement

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department released results of a special enforcement on Halloween aimed at keeping drunk drivers off the road.

The special enforcement was conducted Halloween night between 4 p.m. and 2 a.m. thanks to a grant.

During that time, officers contacted 30 people, issued 8 citations and arrested a fugitive on a warrant.

The citations included:

1 DUI arrest

2 Speeding

2 Driving under suspension

2 No operator’s license

1 No proof of vehicle ownership

