North Platte Police arrest fugitive during special Halloween enforcement

The North Platte Police Department will be watching for impaired drivers during Halloween.
By Tristen Winder
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department released results of a special enforcement on Halloween aimed at keeping drunk drivers off the road.

The special enforcement was conducted Halloween night between 4 p.m. and 2 a.m. thanks to a grant.

During that time, officers contacted 30 people, issued 8 citations and arrested a fugitive on a warrant.

The citations included:

  • 1 DUI arrest
  • 2 Speeding
  • 2 Driving under suspension
  • 2 No operator’s license
  • 1 No proof of vehicle ownership

