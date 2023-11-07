One more mild day Tuesday; Cooler and drier air Wednesday and beyond

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The atmosphere is about to get a shakeup over the next 24 hours, as a cold front will be pushing through the area here soon.

Ahead of the cold front, temperatures will be climbing to the above average percentile Tuesday, which will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees in some locations. Breezy winds will increase throughout the day as well to speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight lows will be dropping into the 30s and 40s with mainly clear to partly cloudy skies as the front gets closer.

Mild and mainly quiet skies for Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

Our cold front will make its presence known Wednesday. This front will allow for temperatures to drop into the 50s and lows in the 20s Wednesday and beyond. Mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be present Wednesday and becoming sunny Thursday and into the weekend. One thing to note is that the humidity will drop across the area, due to drier air creeping into the area.

Cold front to push through the area Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

