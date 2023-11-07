Operation Christmas Card provides opportunity for to write those deployed for the holidays

With the holiday season just around the corner, those wanting to send a holiday greeting to those currently serving had the chance to do so on Monday.
By Aron Geml
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With the holiday season just around the corner, those wanting to send a holiday greeting to those currently serving had the chance to do so on Monday at the North Platte Community Center.

Operation Christmas Card started eight years ago when a mother of a deployed service member sent a care package to her son out of her home and is now sending 300 to 500 care packages a year. Those in North Platte got to help with that effort in a fun way, according to Angela Hipp, mentoring coordinator for Community Connections.

“So they will get cards and supplies to make cards and they will get to write cards out to deployed service members and we will also have items people bringing in to donate for the care packages,” Hipp said.

