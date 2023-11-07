Plea deal reached in Grand Island baby kidnapping case

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings teenager accused of leaving a baby outside of a farmhouse in freezing weather will be sentenced in January.

Jozef McAllister, 18, has changed his not guilty plea just weeks before his bench trial was supposed to begin. He has now pleaded no contest to 10 charges he faced, nine of which are felonies.

Those charges are three counts of kidnapping, three counts of intentional child abuse, two counts of theft, one count of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing a peace officer.

McAllister made the change of plea during a hearing on Nov. 1, where he acknowledged his understanding of his rights, charges and penalties if he waived his rights to trial.

According to court records, with McAllister changing his plea, the state agreed to dismiss a separate case regarding an assault of a Hall County Jail inmate. Also, the Adams County Attorney’s Office agrees not to file a charge of possession of a stolen firearm related to a pending referral currently in their office. No sentencing agreements were made.

District Judge Andrew Butler accepted the change in plea, finding him guilty of those charges and scheduled his sentencing for Jan. 4 at 10 a.m.

McAllister is one of two teenagers arrested on Jan. 29 for stealing a car containing three Grand Island children at the time, who were ages 5, 1, and seven months old. Two of those children were later abandoned in a pickup truck and the third, the seven-month-old baby, was left on the deck of a rural Hall County farmhouse in freezing temperatures. The infant was found in time and has recovered.

The other teenager, 19-year-old Tate Wolfe of Kearney, pleaded no contest to the same crimes McAllister is charged with.

Wolfe was sentenced in October, where Judge Patrick Lee gave him no less than 66 years and no more than 132 years behind bars.

