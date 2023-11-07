State tries again, in second trial, to prosecute inmate accused of murder during 2017 riot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Six years after rampaging inmates started fires and killed two fellow prisoners at the Tecumseh State Prison, state prosecutors are trying again to find someone guilty of the crimes.

A second trial of an inmate charged with first-degree murder, Eric Ramos, is scheduled to begin Nov. 13, after an initial trial, in 2018, ended in a mistrial.

Ramos, 33, has pleaded not guilty, and maintained, during the first trial, that he was the victim of mistaken identity in the death of one of the inmates, 31-year-old Michael Galindo.

Stabbed more than 130 times

Galindo, according to an autopsy, was stabbed more than 130 times, though his official cause of death was smoke inhalation.

The riot was sparked when prison officials found an intoxicated inmate, and then initiated cell searches for homemade “hooch” made by prisoners.

Prosecutors have said that at least four inmates may have been involved in the slaying, but Ramos was the only inmate who has been charged.

Grainy surveillance video of what was termed a prison “disturbance” showed inmates with towels over their faces, making identification of those involved difficult.

The riot occurred in a maximum-security housing unit at Tecumseh, and occurred, a later investigation found, during a period of high gang activity. Prison response teams were not able to regain control of the unit until nine hours after the first fire was reported.

Ramos was was serving an eight-year sentence for criminal mischief, being a felon in possession of a weapon and possession of stolen property.

70 potential witnesses

More than 70 people have been named as potential witnesses during an expected 3-week long trial. Those possible witnesses include the state corrections director back in 2017. Scott Frakes, who retired a year ago, and 18 current Nebraska prison inmates.

The passage of time, as well as the reluctance of prison inmates to testify against fellow inmates due to the risk of reprisals, will complicate the prosecution, said a former defense attorney and a former state corrections director.

It’s hard to find credible witnesses among prison inmates, said Jeff Pickens, the former head of the state’s public defender’s office, the Office of Public Counsel.

Inmates see little advantage in testifying

“People will testify, if they think there’s something in it for them, like getting out earlier,” Pickens added.

Even if they testify, corroborating evidence is necessary before an inmate’s testimony will be accepted, said Bob Houston, who retired as state corrections director in 2013.

He added that inmates generally find little advantage in cooperating, due to the many pressures within a prison, including gang influence.

Ramos’ initial trial ended after three weeks when the presiding judge ruled that a Nebraska State Patrol investigator had violated her court order which banned witnesses from talking to other witnesses about the case once the trial began.

The investigator had asked prison officials about a missing video surveillance tape showing the attack on Galindo, which led to objections from defense attorneys.

Appeals caused additional delays, including one alleging that Ramos’ right to a speedy trial had been violated. But the Nebraska Court of Appeals rejected the appeal, and set the case back to the district court for a trial.

The trial, scheduled to last from Nov. 13 to Dec. 1, will be held in Saline County before District Judge Rick Schreiner. The first trial was held in Johnson County, where the Tecumseh prison is located. The judge at the first trial, Vicky Johnson, retired a year ago.

