Three NPCC volleyball players named to All-Region Team

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Community College volleyball players Vanessa Wood, Jaelyn Dicke and Emily Johnson have been named to the National Junior College Athletic Association All-Region 9 Team.

Wood, a sophomore from Greeley, Neb., served as an outside hitter for the Knights. She ended the season first in the region and 15th in the nation for Division II with 455 kills – a total that also earned her a sixth-place all-time seat in the NPCC Volleyball record books.

Additionally, Wood led the region in kills per set (3.5) on an eighth place .166 hitting percentage. She finished fourth in digs (417) and fifth in digs per set (3.21). Her .37 average blocks per set put her 11th in the regional standings. Wood ranked 13th in service aces per set (.25).

This was Dicke’s first year playing for the Knights. The freshman outside hitter from Waverly, Neb. came in second regionally in kills (327), kills per set (2.53) and service aces per set (.45). Dicke rounded out the season sixth in both digs (407) and digs per set (3.16).

Johnson is a sophomore middle blocker from Briggsdale, Colo. She ended up fourth on the leaderboard with .84 blocks per set. She was 11th in kills (155) and 14th in kills per set (1.19).

A complete list of the 2023-24 women’s volleyball Division II leaders can be found at: https://region9athletics.com/sports/wvball/div_II/2023-24/leaders.

