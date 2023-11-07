Three NPCC volleyball players named to All-Region Team

Elsie Ottun serves for the North Platte Community College Knights Volleyball Team
Elsie Ottun serves for the North Platte Community College Knights Volleyball Team(Mid-Plains Community College)
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Community College volleyball players Vanessa Wood, Jaelyn Dicke and Emily Johnson have been named to the National Junior College Athletic Association All-Region 9 Team.

Wood, a sophomore from Greeley, Neb., served as an outside hitter for the Knights. She ended the season first in the region and 15th in the nation for Division II with 455 kills – a total that also earned her a sixth-place all-time seat in the NPCC Volleyball record books.

Additionally, Wood led the region in kills per set (3.5) on an eighth place .166 hitting percentage. She finished fourth in digs (417) and fifth in digs per set (3.21). Her .37 average blocks per set put her 11th in the regional standings. Wood ranked 13th in service aces per set (.25).

This was Dicke’s first year playing for the Knights. The freshman outside hitter from Waverly, Neb. came in second regionally in kills (327), kills per set (2.53) and service aces per set (.45). Dicke rounded out the season sixth in both digs (407) and digs per set (3.16).

Johnson is a sophomore middle blocker from Briggsdale, Colo. She ended up fourth on the leaderboard with .84 blocks per set. She was 11th in kills (155) and 14th in kills per set (1.19).

A complete list of the 2023-24 women’s volleyball Division II leaders can be found at: https://region9athletics.com/sports/wvball/div_II/2023-24/leaders.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of a crash Friday afternoon in central Nebraska along Interstate 80.
Omaha man killed in I-80 Buffalo County crash
The Huskers and Badgers will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium with the game...
Nebraska-Wisconsin battle set for prime time in Madison
Hastings juvenile arrested after leading state troopers on chase in stolen vehicle
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office locates missing woman
David Cooper appears virtually in the Lincoln County District Court with the Honorable Judge...
Former Educator accused of sexual assault appears in Lincoln County Court

Latest News

FULL VIDEO: LB Mikai Gbayor Maryland Game Week Press Conference (11/7/23)
FULL VIDEO: LB Mikai Gbayor Maryland Game Week Press Conference (11/7/23)
FULL VIDEO: DL Nash Hutmacher Maryland Game Week Press Conference (11/7/23)
FULL VIDEO: DL Nash Hutmacher Maryland Game Week Press Conference (11/7/23)
FULL VIDEO: DB Marques Buford Jr. Maryland Game Week Press Conference (11/7/23)
FULL VIDEO: DB Marques Buford Jr. Maryland Game Week Press Conference (11/7/23)
FULL VIDEO: WR Malachi Coleman Maryland Game Week Press Conference (11/7/23)
FULL VIDEO: WR Malachi Coleman Maryland Game Week Press Conference (11/7/23)
FULL VIDEO: LB Luke Reimer Maryland Game Week Press Conference (11/7/23)
FULL VIDEO: LB Luke Reimer Maryland Game Week Press Conference (11/7/23)