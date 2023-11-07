United Airlines expects busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record

United Airlines is bracing for a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period.
United Airlines is bracing for a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period.(United Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - United Airlines is bracing for a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period.

United is the first of the major U.S. airlines to release its forecast for the upcoming holiday season.

The airline says it will carry more passengers this Thanksgiving holiday than ever before.

United’s forecast calls for 5.9 million passengers flying on its planes, and it predicts the travel period to be longer than ever this year, spread over 11 days.

United expects the Sunday after Thanksgiving to be the busiest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of a crash Friday afternoon in central Nebraska along Interstate 80.
Omaha man killed in I-80 Buffalo County crash
The Huskers and Badgers will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium with the game...
Nebraska-Wisconsin battle set for prime time in Madison
Hastings juvenile arrested after leading state troopers on chase in stolen vehicle
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office locates missing woman
David Cooper appears virtually in the Lincoln County District Court with the Honorable Judge...
Former Educator accused of sexual assault appears in Lincoln County Court

Latest News

95-year-old UH Gateway Cafe head cashier, Eloise Luzader, plans to retire November 30.
Beloved 95-year-old cashier is ready to retire after nearly 3 decades
It's one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders in childhood and often continues...
Millions of US adults have ADHD, and some may not even know
Duane "Keffe D" Davis arrives in Clark County District Court Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Las...
Ex-gang leader gets June date for Vegas murder trial stemming from 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur
People hold signs urging a vote for a constitutional amendment seeking to protect abortion...
It’s Election Day. What you need to know
Halal beef bacon will soon be produced in this shuttered production plant in Eustis, in central...
McCook firm to launch Halal beef bacon operation in former piemaker home in Eustis