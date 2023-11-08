Father of Kearney child abuse suspect arrested as accessory

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is in jail, accused of hiding his son, who is a suspect in a Kearney child abuse case.

Buffalo County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Clint Ellingson, 54, on a felony accessory charge. Documents with details of the case were sealed by the court, but the formal charges accuse Ellingson of hiding his son, Jacob, between Sept. 10 and Sept. 15.

Jacob Ellingson, 24, was arrested Sept. 15 at a house just north of Kearney. He was charged after a one-year-old baby girl suffered injuries on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8. The child had to be life-flighted to an Omaha hospital for treatment.

Jacob Ellingson faces two counts of child abuse: felony intentional child abuse with injury and felony intentional child abuse with no injury. Last week, he waived an evidence hearing and his case has been transferred to Buffalo County District Court for possible trial. A hearing in district court is pending. He’s being held on $350,000 bond.

A hearing in Buffalo County Court for Clint Ellingson is pending. No bond had been set as of late Wednesday morning.

Jacob Ellingson, 24, appeared in court Friday following his arrest earlier in the day in Kearney. (Buffalo County Jail)

