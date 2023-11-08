How to watch the Nebraska-Maryland football game live on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - “Where can I watch the Husker game this weekend?”

It’s a popular question during football season, and one that most Nebraska fans typically don’t have trouble nailing down on their own or with a little help from Huskers.com.

And there’s usually pretty simple answer.

For example, next Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game at Wisconsin will be televised on NBC; and the 11 a.m. home game versus Iowa is set to air on CBS.

But this Saturday’s game schedule has many fans perplexed, or worse.

Nebraskans not traveling to Lincoln to catch the 11 a.m. game against Maryland live from Memorial Stadium will have to subscribe to Peacock to see it for themselves. The NBC streaming service will be only place to see the game on your own personal TV or device.

According to its website, subscriptions start at $5.99 monthly, or $59.99 for a year. The fine print says you can cancel anytime, but also notes that the subscription auto-renews.

