Nebraska AG warns of increase in bank scams

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has provided tips to avoid falling victim to bank scams.
The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has provided tips to avoid falling victim to bank scams.(Free-to-use)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Attorney General Mike Hilgers is urging all Nebraskans to remain vigilant in the face of bank scams.

The Federal Trade Commission reported a tenfold increase in bank scams over the past three years.

According to the AG’s office, scams usually start with fake emails or text messages from a bank that seem legitimate. The messages may even press customers with a fraud alert or a security warning to imply an emergency.

RELATED: Omaha woman loses $20,000 after text scam leads to bank fraud

From there, scammers can direct customers to fake websites in order to steal personal financial information, such as account numbers and passwords.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has provided tips to avoid falling victim to one of these scams:

  • Know that your bank will never ask you to provide or confirm personal details or confidential information via text or email.
  • Look for red flags like strange formatting, typos, incorrect grammar or spelling.
  • Be wary of messages that provide links, email addresses, or phone numbers that ask you to click or respond.
  • Finally, do not respond to any message claiming to be from a bank that you don’t use.
  • When in doubt, contact your bank directly and immediately change your passwords and personal identification number.

For more information and tips, click here.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Platte Police Department will be watching for impaired drivers during Halloween.
North Platte Police arrest fugitive during special Halloween enforcement
Halal beef bacon will soon be produced in this shuttered production plant in Eustis, in central...
McCook firm to launch Halal beef bacon operation in former piemaker home in Eustis
Walmart said all stores nationwide will have sensory-friendly hours every day between 8 a.m. to...
Walmart to expand sensory-friendly hours nationwide
Jozef McAllister took a plea deal in a child kidnapping case in Grand Island.
Plea deal reached in Grand Island baby kidnapping case
Anthony Chavez (left) and Adrian Navarette (right) mugshots.
Two Lexington men charged for allegedly throwing firework into vehicle

Latest News

KNOP Hourly Planner
Seasonably cool temperatures setting in for the rest of the week
Drought conditions in 2022 dried up the flows in the South Platte River east of Ogallala, near...
State must update its drought mitigation and response plan, officials say
Tennis Courts at the City of North Platte's Cody Park
North Platte City Council approves new pickleball and updated tennis courts at Cody Park
The largest waterfowl in North America, trumpeter swans are colored white with a black bill and...
3 trumpeter swans killed in northwest Nebraska