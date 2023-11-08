Nebraska Men’s Basketball signs a pair of top recruits

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska men’s basketball program added a pair of top-150 recruits on Wednesday, as Braden Frager (Lincoln, Neb.) and Nick Janowski (Pewaukee, Wis.) have signed National Letters-of-Intent on Wednesday, the first day of the fall signing period.

Both recruits are in the top-150 of their respective classes by 247, as Jankowski is ranked No. 114 in the 24-7-Sports composite while Frager, who will reclassify to the class of 2024, is ranked No. 147 in the class of 2025.

“I am excited to add both Braden and Nick to our program for next year,” Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg. “Both are highly competitive and fit the culture that we have established. Both are excellent shooters and can play on or off the ball which is important in our offensive system.”

Frager stays close to home, as he is a Lincoln native who plays for Coach Alex Bahe at Lincoln Southwest High School. He is a three-star recruit by 247Sports and On3 and ranked the No. 147 player in the class of 2025. Frager earned honorable-mention all-state honors as a sophomore in 2022-23, averaging 11.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game as Lincoln Southwest went 15-9 and reached the district final. Frager shot 48 percent from the field, including 42 percent from 3-point range. Frager plays for the ETG Midwest AAU program and selected Nebraska over Creighton, Iowa State and Iowa.

“Braden is hard-playing wing with good size,” Hoiberg said. “He is a high-flying athlete who can finish with authority at the rim and can score at all three levels. Braden is a very confident kid who plays with an edge.”

Janowski is a 6-foot-3 guard who plays for Coach David Burkemper at Pewaukee (Wis.) High School. A four-star recruit by ESPN.com, he ranked among the nation’s top 125 seniors by 247Sports, On3, and Rivals. He begins his senior year with 1,374 points and has helped the school win three consecutive WIAA Division 2 state championships. As a junior, he earned first team all-state honors, averaging 23.2 points, 4.9 assists, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game as Pewaukee went 27-3 on the season. For his career, Janowski has averaged 16.3 points, 3.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 63 percent from the field and 47 percent from 3-point range. He has helped lead Pewaukee to a 71-9 record over the last three seasons. Janowski played AAU for Phenom U in the EYBL circuit. He selected Nebraska over a host of schools including Wisconsin, Marquette, Iowa State, and USC.

“The thing that stands out about Nick is his competitiveness. He knows how to win and the work it takes to be successful,” Hoiberg said. “He plays for one of the best programs in Wisconsin and possesses an outstanding work ethic. Nick is a combo guard who is one of the best shooters in his class.”

