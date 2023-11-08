North Platte City Council approves new pickleball and updated tennis courts at Cody Park

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Dozens of individuals gathered Tuesday evening at North Platte City Hall as the Council authorized architectural plans to be developed at Cody Park’s Tennis Courts.

Blueprints will not only feature updated tennis courts but will add pickleball courts as well. North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher said at the council meeting that Keno funds will be combined with funds generated by the North Platte Pickleball group and North Platte Tennis Association to pay for the remainder of the project.

“Right now we have $478,600 in pledges and money at the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation. We’re really proud of our members. we are 180 and plus members strong and we just look forward to being stronger,” said North Platte Pickleball Secretary Jane Wilkinson.

The sport of pickleball soared to new heights during the pandemic and the North Platte Pickleball organization has outgrown their current court space at Memorial Park. “Basically we’re just pretty limited with the four courts that we have, we can sometimes use the tennis courts that are adjacent over there but that means tapping those and they aren’t the most ideal conditions to play on, but this would give us the opportunity to have more tournaments with more people playing and it would really help the community as far as just as people coming to our community and enjoying it,” said Tricia Schaffer, North Platte Pickleball President.

The total cost of the project, which features 10 pickleball courts and 8 tennis courts, at Cody Park is estimated to be around $2 million according to North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher. Great Plains Region USA Pickleball Ambassador Barb Baldridge says the courts would be the top facility in National Pickleball’s Seven State Region.

