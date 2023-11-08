North Platte City Council approves new pickleball and updated tennis courts at Cody Park

Dozens of individuals gathered Tuesday evening at NP City Hall as the Council authorized architectural plans to be developed at Cody Park’s Tennis Courts
By Tristen Winder
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Dozens of individuals gathered Tuesday evening at North Platte City Hall as the Council authorized architectural plans to be developed at Cody Park’s Tennis Courts.

Blueprints will not only feature updated tennis courts but will add pickleball courts as well. North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher said at the council meeting that Keno funds will be combined with funds generated by the North Platte Pickleball group and North Platte Tennis Association to pay for the remainder of the project.

“Right now we have $478,600 in pledges and money at the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation. We’re really proud of our members. we are 180 and plus members strong and we just look forward to being stronger,” said North Platte Pickleball Secretary Jane Wilkinson.

The sport of pickleball soared to new heights during the pandemic and the North Platte Pickleball organization has outgrown their current court space at Memorial Park. “Basically we’re just pretty limited with the four courts that we have, we can sometimes use the tennis courts that are adjacent over there but that means tapping those and they aren’t the most ideal conditions to play on, but this would give us the opportunity to have more tournaments with more people playing and it would really help the community as far as just as people coming to our community and enjoying it,” said Tricia Schaffer, North Platte Pickleball President.

The total cost of the project, which features 10 pickleball courts and 8 tennis courts, at Cody Park is estimated to be around $2 million according to North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher. Great Plains Region USA Pickleball Ambassador Barb Baldridge says the courts would be the top facility in National Pickleball’s Seven State Region.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Platte Police Department will be watching for impaired drivers during Halloween.
North Platte Police arrest fugitive during special Halloween enforcement
Halal beef bacon will soon be produced in this shuttered production plant in Eustis, in central...
McCook firm to launch Halal beef bacon operation in former piemaker home in Eustis
Walmart said all stores nationwide will have sensory-friendly hours every day between 8 a.m. to...
Walmart to expand sensory-friendly hours nationwide
Jozef McAllister took a plea deal in a child kidnapping case in Grand Island.
Plea deal reached in Grand Island baby kidnapping case
Anthony Chavez (left) and Adrian Navarette (right) mugshots.
Two Lexington men charged for allegedly throwing firework into vehicle

Latest News

Dozens of individuals gathered Tuesday evening at NP City Hall as the Council authorized...
North Platte City Council approves going out for bids to update Cody Park Tennis Courts
Mary Johnson was arrested on drug and assault charges following an incident Monday in Grand...
Police locate nearly 80 grams of meth on Grand Island woman who resisted arrest
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Father of Kearney child abuse suspect arrested as accessory
More clouds than sun expected during the day Wednesday
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with cooler temps Wednesday; More sunshine rest of the week