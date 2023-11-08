North Platte City Council discuss games of skill and RV ordinance

North Platte City Council Chambers were full on Monday to hear ordinances on Games of Skill and...
North Platte City Council Chambers were full on Monday to hear ordinances on Games of Skill and RV storage.(Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte City Council discussed games of skill and RVs at Tuesday’s meeting.

The council chambers were overflowing with people to hear the council’s decision about bids for new pickleball and tennis courts. Once the bidding was approved and progress can begin on the new courts, the council then discussed Games of Skill.

This was the third and final reading on the matter and, according to North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher, this will be a tax on all machines.

“The final approval of the games of skill ordinance and that’s an ordinance that specifies that games of skill with betting capabilities will be charged a $500 per machine tax annual tax,” Kelliher said.

The council also had a public hearing regarding RV storage in the city and how it’s illegal to have them on city streets during certain months.

“Clearing up on how some of this misunderstanding on how RV’s can be stored in the city of North Platte can be stored. Generally speaking, they can not be stored on the streets between November and May roughly in those dates because there could be snow and we don’t want them blocking the snow removal. That is one of the main reasons they are not stored on the streets. What this does is, it talks about, where you can store them, how often they need to be moved that sort of thing,’ Kelliher said.

