North Platte Knights men’s and women’s basketball teams win on the road

The North Platte Knights men's and women's basketball teams were both on the road on Tuesday night against the Colby College Trojans.
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Knights men’s and women’s basketball teams were both on the road on Tuesday night against the Colby College Trojans.

The women’s team played first, with the Knights defeating the Trojans, 55-48.

The men’s team also got the win, North Platte coming out on top of Colby, 75-65.

Next up for the women’s team, they visit Kansas City College on Friday night.

While, the men’s team has a longer break, not playing again until Tuesday, when they host Barton College.

