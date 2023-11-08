Partly to mostly cloudy skies with cooler temps Wednesday; More sunshine rest of the week

In our weather quiz this morning, we asked on what the sleet temperature profile is like!!
By Andre Brooks
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Looks like fall has finally decided to join us Wednesday into the rest of week, with less cloud cover moving forward.

A northeasterly flow throughout the day will keep the cloud cover across the area during our Wednesday. Due to this northeasterly flow as well, this is going to bring in cooler temperatures than what we have been seeing over the past few days. Highs are only expected to be in the 50s and lows in the 20s, with some 10s possible, especially in the Panhandle. Winds will be on the breezy side as well, with speeds around 15 to 25 mph. Overnight skies will begin to clear as well.

More clouds than sun expected during the day Wednesday
More clouds than sun expected during the day Wednesday(Andre Brooks)

During the day Thursday into the Veterans Day weekend, the conditions will become sunny and the temperatures will remain in the 50s, with the winds calming down as well. Temperatures will increase into the 60s as we begin the next week with sunshine persisting across the area with high pressure dominating the weather pattern around here.

Improving conditions as we wrap up the week
Improving conditions as we wrap up the week(Andre Brooks)

