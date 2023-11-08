Police locate nearly 80 grams of meth on Grand Island woman who resisted arrest

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman remains in custody at the Hall County Jail following an incident Monday evening.

Mary Johnson, 47, is charged with felony assault on an officer and felony possession of a controlled substance along with misdemeanor resisting arrest and a drug paraphernalia infraction.

The charges come after Grand Island Police were called out to the Casey’s gas station on N. Eddy Street for removal of a person, identified as Johnson. Grand Island Fire also responded due to her condition as she would say several times that she had medicine in her coat. When asked what type, police say she would respond with “heart” and then methamphetamine.

She was transported to CHI Health St. Francis. Prior to being released, police say she resisted officers trying to put her into handcuffs, started to fight and bit an officer on the arm.

Grand Island Police located 78.5 grams of meth, a digital scale and two meth pipes in her coat.

Johnson was expected to appear in court on Tuesday for her arraignment but according to court documents, she was under the influence and would make her first appearance on Wednesday.

Bond was set at 10 percent of $25,000.

