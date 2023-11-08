Price set on first FDA-approved postpartum depression pill

FILE - Zurzuvae was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August to help the 1 in 8...
FILE - Zurzuvae was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August to help the 1 in 8 women who suffer from severe depression after giving birth.(Source: Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first pill cleared to treat postpartum depression may be too expensive for thousands of women who need it.

Zurzuvae was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August to help the 1 in 8 women who suffer from severe depression after giving birth, but with a price tag of $15,900 for a 14-day dose when it reaches the market later this year, women’s health advocates are concerned.

It is not clear yet if insurance will cover the cost.

The advantage of the new drug is that it is fast-acting, taking effect in as little as three days.

An IV version of the medication has been available, but it has to be administered in the hospital over the course of 60 hours at an even higher cost of $35,000.

While the high cost is a concern, healthcare providers said the sometimes life-threatening consequences of postpartum depression are not easily translated into dollars and cents.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Platte Police Department will be watching for impaired drivers during Halloween.
North Platte Police arrest fugitive during special Halloween enforcement
Halal beef bacon will soon be produced in this shuttered production plant in Eustis, in central...
McCook firm to launch Halal beef bacon operation in former piemaker home in Eustis
Walmart said all stores nationwide will have sensory-friendly hours every day between 8 a.m. to...
Walmart to expand sensory-friendly hours nationwide
Jozef McAllister took a plea deal in a child kidnapping case in Grand Island.
Plea deal reached in Grand Island baby kidnapping case
Anthony Chavez (left) and Adrian Navarette (right) mugshots.
Two Lexington men charged for allegedly throwing firework into vehicle

Latest News

A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the...
Israel comes under pressure over plight of civilians in Gaza as thousands flee enclave’s north
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt...
General Motors’ autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars for software update after dragging a pedestrian
More clouds than sun expected during the day Wednesday
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with cooler temps Wednesday; More sunshine rest of the week
FILE - A man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Jan. 12, 2015. The...
Las Vegas hotel workers union reaches tentative deal with Caesars, but threat of strike still looms
Police said the 17-year-old was driving a Ford F-150 on Highway 101 around 1:15 p.m. Friday...
Police: Teen falls asleep at the wheel, kills another driver