Artwork showcasing U.S. military bravery and sacrifice on display in North Platte

Artist Mark Goforth of North Platte painted this mural along with murals for his daughter and...
Artist Mark Goforth of North Platte painted this mural along with murals for his daughter and wife took around three months to complete all three.(Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A local artist is displaying his new work in appreciation for all of those who have served.

Mark Goforth painted different murals on a trailer for different members of his family. One side of the trailer features two Bengal tigers for Goforth’s daughter as she worked with tiger cubs at BLANK Zoo for many years.

For his wife, the middle of the trailer features the popular Wile E Coyote famously running into a wall with the Roadrunner laughing next to him with his signature “Beep Beep.”

In honor of his father’s service in the Korean War, he painted symbols of the military with bald eagle and the American flag and Goforth’s reflection of his work can be summed into one word.

“It brings a lot of pride. I mean that’s why I did it for people to look at it and enjoy it, I think that is what art is and I’m not an artist by any means. This has been kind of fun. when I started it all, I didn’t know how it was going to turn out. There were a few paint overs until I got the ideas nothing on paper, I just think about it, and that’s what I tried to put up there and it turned out.”

Goforth also said that many veterans come by to see the mural and they tell him how much it means to them to see something like this in North Platte.

Goforth encourages all to stop by, take pictures and see the murals when they are in the area.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Platte Police Department will be watching for impaired drivers during Halloween.
North Platte Police arrest fugitive during special Halloween enforcement
Halal beef bacon will soon be produced in this shuttered production plant in Eustis, in central...
McCook firm to launch Halal beef bacon operation in former piemaker home in Eustis
Walmart said all stores nationwide will have sensory-friendly hours every day between 8 a.m. to...
Walmart to expand sensory-friendly hours nationwide
Jozef McAllister took a plea deal in a child kidnapping case in Grand Island.
Plea deal reached in Grand Island baby kidnapping case
Anthony Chavez (left) and Adrian Navarette (right) mugshots.
Two Lexington men charged for allegedly throwing firework into vehicle

Latest News

KNOP Hourly Planner
Seasonably cool temperatures setting in for the rest of the week
Drought conditions in 2022 dried up the flows in the South Platte River east of Ogallala, near...
State must update its drought mitigation and response plan, officials say
The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has provided tips to avoid falling victim to bank scams.
Nebraska AG warns of increase in bank scams
Tennis Courts at the City of North Platte's Cody Park
North Platte City Council approves new pickleball and updated tennis courts at Cody Park