Cool to mild conditions expected for the area over the next several days

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-Quiet and seasonable to above average temperatures in store for the area over the next several days.

High pressure has taken control over the coverage zone. This feature is and will continue to usher in a cool and Canadian airmass across the area during the day Thursday into the Veterans Day weekend. Highs will be in the 50s, and lows in the 20s, with some areas diving down into the 10s, with mainly sunny skies Winds will be on the breezy side, with speeds around 5 to 15 mph, to near 20 at times.

High pressure dominating the weather over the next several days (Andre Brooks)

As we head into the tail end of the weekend into the early to mid portions of next week, our high pressure system will start to move eastward, and this will bring in some milder air into the area. Highs will increase into the 60s and remaining dry across the region.

