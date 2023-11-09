Husker Matchup Preview: Maryland Football

Nebraska vs Maryland
Nebraska vs Maryland(10/11 NOW)
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s Husker Matchup Preview featured the Maryland Terrapins football team.

Maryland has an identical record to Nebraska, 5-4. However, both teams have different journeys to this point. Maryland opened the season 5-0, with wins over Towson, Charlotte, Virginia, Michigan State and Indiana. Since then though, the Terrapins have dropped four straight against No. 1 Ohio State, Illinois, Northwestern and No. 10 Penn State.

This is only the third all-time meeting between Nebraska and Maryland, with the Huskers outscoring the Terrapins, 82-14 in those previous meetings.

According to ESPN Analytics, Maryland has the edge over Nebraska, the Terrapins have a 57.3% chance to win.

The game is at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Memorial Stadium and will be broadcast exclusively on Peacock.

Peacock offers a seven day free trial.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halal beef bacon will soon be produced in this shuttered production plant in Eustis, in central...
McCook firm to launch Halal beef bacon operation in former piemaker home in Eustis
The largest waterfowl in North America, trumpeter swans are colored white with a black bill and...
3 trumpeter swans killed in northwest Nebraska
Nebraska vs Maryland
How to watch the Nebraska-Maryland football game live on Saturday
Olivia Mauch and Skyler Pierce
Huskers sign Olivia Mauch and Skyler Pierce
The North Platte Police Department will be watching for impaired drivers during Halloween.
North Platte Police arrest fugitive during special Halloween enforcement

Latest News

Five-star recruit and reigning Nebraska Gatorade High School Player of the Year Britt Prince...
Prince headlines Husker signing class
Olivia Mauch and Skyler Pierce
Huskers sign Olivia Mauch and Skyler Pierce
The Nebraska men’s basketball program added a pair of top-150 recruits on Wednesday, as Braden...
Nebraska Men’s Basketball signs a pair of top recruits
Natalia Hill (Norwalk, Calif.), Nessa McMillen (Blair, Neb.), Macie Vickers (Escalon, Calif.),...
Nebraska Softball signs four talented players