Husker Matchup Preview: Maryland Football

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s Husker Matchup Preview featured the Maryland Terrapins football team.

Maryland has an identical record to Nebraska, 5-4. However, both teams have different journeys to this point. Maryland opened the season 5-0, with wins over Towson, Charlotte, Virginia, Michigan State and Indiana. Since then though, the Terrapins have dropped four straight against No. 1 Ohio State, Illinois, Northwestern and No. 10 Penn State.

This is only the third all-time meeting between Nebraska and Maryland, with the Huskers outscoring the Terrapins, 82-14 in those previous meetings.

According to ESPN Analytics, Maryland has the edge over Nebraska, the Terrapins have a 57.3% chance to win.

The game is at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Memorial Stadium and will be broadcast exclusively on Peacock.

Peacock offers a seven day free trial.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.