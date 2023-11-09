Huskers sign Olivia Mauch and Skyler Pierce

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska volleyball program announced its 2024 signing class on National Letter of Intent Signing Day on Wednesday.

Head Coach John Cook and the Huskers secured the signings of two of the top prospects in the nation, libero Olivia Mauch (Bennington, Neb.) and outside hitter Skyler Pierce (Lenexa, Kan.).

Mauch, a 5-6 libero, was the starting libero for the U.S. Girls U19 Team that won gold at the FIVB U19 World Championships in Croatia in August. She had 13 digs in the championship match, a 3-2 comeback win over Turkey. Mauch averaged 7.1 digs per set and had 49 service aces in her senior season at Bennington this fall, leading the Badgers to the Class B state semifinals each of the past two years.

Pierce, a 6-2 outside hitter, also has major international experience with the U.S. National Team program, having competed at the FIVB U21 World Championships in August. Pierce starred at Olathe Northwest, where she averaged 4.6 kills per set with a .402 hitting percentage to go along with 230 digs, 67 aces and 43 blocks in her senior season in which the Ravens finished third at the Kansas 6A state tournament.

2024 Nebraska Volleyball Signing Class

Olivia Mauch, 5-6, Libero, Bennington, Neb. (Bennington)

-Was a member of the U.S. Girls U19 Team that won the gold medal at the 2023 FIVB U19 World Championships in Croatia

-Had a team-high 13 digs in the championship match, a 3-2 comeback win over Turkey

-Also was part of the U.S. Girls U19 National Training Team in 2022

-Averaged 7.1 digs per set and had 49 service aces in her senior season at Bennington

-As a junior, averaged 8.5 digs per set and served 83 aces

-Led the Badgers to the Nebraska Class B state semifinals as a junior and senior

-Was a Lincoln Journal Star Super-State and Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska selection

-Played club volleyball for Premier

-Ranked as the nation’s No. 16 overall prospect and No. 2 libero prospect according to PrepVolleyball.com

-Parents are Jim Mauch and Pam Vogltanz

Cook Quote: “Olivia is one of the most technically sound and steady liberos in the country. She has played at a high level with the U.S. Under 19 National Team and helped them win a world championship this summer in Croatia. She’s got a feel for the game that you really want to see in a libero. Olivia is always in the right spot at the right time and just makes it look easy. She is an elite serve receiver who can easily take charge of the back row. We have watched her emerge into a fiery and vocal leader for her teams. Olivia understands what it means to be a Nebraska volleyball player and we are looking forward to her continued growth as a Husker.”

Skyler Pierce, 6-2, Outside Hitter, Lenexa, Kan. (Olathe Northwest)

-Selected to the U.S. U21 National Team that finished sixth at the 2023 FIVB U21 World Championships in Mexico

-Had nine kills and two blocks in the final match for the U.S. U21 Team

-Was an alternate team member for the U.S. Girls U19 Team that won the gold medal at the 2023 FIVB U19 World Championships in Croatia

-Was part of the U.S. Girls U19 National Training Team in 2022 and selected to the 2020 USA Volleyball High Performance Girls Youth A2 Team

-Named to the Kansas 6A All-State First Team at Olathe Northwest

-Led Olathe Northwest to a third-place finish at the Kansas 6A state tournament as a senior, averaging 4.6 kills per set with a .402 hitting percentage for the season while totaling 230 digs, 67 aces and 43 blocks

-Was named an AVCA First-Team High School All-American and a MaxPreps Underclass All-American

-Was the MetroKC Volleyball Player of the Year as well as the MetroKC All-Star Game MVP as a junior in 2022

-As a freshman, led the Ravens to the Kansas 6A state championship match and was the only freshman named to the Kansas 6A All-State First Team

-Chosen a two-time unanimous Olathe Player of the Year

-Played club volleyball for Team Dynasty and was the MVP as Dynasty won the USAV 15 Open national title in 2021

-Ranked as the nation’s No. 4 overall prospect and top outside hitter recruit by PrepDig.com

-Parents are Juaquin and Debe Orosco

Cook Quote: “Skyler is a six rotation outside and is a talented multi-sport athlete who excelled in basketball, too. She has spent time with the U.S. Under 19 and 21 teams and has competed at an extremely high level. Skyler already bleeds Husker red and has traveled to more of our matches than any recruit we’ve had before. Skyler is an incredibly gifted athlete who is not only a great attacker, but can serve, pass and play defense in the back row as well. She has a very calm but stable demeanor to her but is a fierce competitor who wants the ball in big moments. We are excited to see her develop into a dominant left-side attacker, and she will be a great addition to our team.”

