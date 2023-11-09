Lincoln County Commissioners discuss potential plans for third I-80 interchange

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The possibility of building a third I-80 interchange in North Platte is up for discussion for the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners.

Although the topic has been a subject of discussion for years, it’s probable the project could come to fruition.

Commissioner Chris Bruns recently attended a stakeholders meeting and said there is an opportunity for the county to qualify for funding through the Infrastructure Jobs Act.

It comes at a time when more industrial projects are looking to move into the area. However, community leaders need to move quickly if they want a chance at those federal dollars.

“I think everybody in the meeting recognized the need and that this isn’t a new conversation or a new plan,” said district 3 commissioner Micaela Wuehler. “This has been talked about many times over the years, so I agree we have to start somewhere in putting it together.”

Bruns said the next step would be to ask for a request for quote to determine the cost of the project and if it’s doable.

The board will discuss the project further at their meeting on Monday.

