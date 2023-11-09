Man arrested after striking victim in throat with machete, North Platte Police say

Jahi Dumisani's was arrested Wednesday by the North Platte Police Department.
By Tristen Winder
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Officers with the North Platte Police Department were called to the 900 block of South Taft on Wednesday at 3:50 p.m. after receiving a report of an assault.

NPPD said the victim told officers they were attempting to move out of 60-year-old Jahi Dumisani’s home due to him acting strange for the last several nights. As they were getting ready to leave, Dumisani accused the victim of trying to steal from him and threatened to chop off their head.

North Platte Police said a short time later, Dumisani grabbed a large machete and struck the victim in the throat with the blade. The victim only suffered minor injuries, law enforcement reported that the machete blade was dull and rusted.

While speaking with the victim, officers learned that a driver had just driven into a parked car in a parking lot in the 600 block of E Francis St. NPPD said officers on the scene identified the driver as Dumisani who still had the machete in his hand.

Officers were able to talk him into dropping the machete and took him into custody without further issue.

According to NPPD, Dumisani was found to be under the influence of drugs and did not have a valid driver’s license.

Dumisani was taken to the Lincoln County Detention Center for 2nd degree assault, terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, DUI drugs(3rd offense), criminal mischief($5,000), no proof of insurance, driving while revoked, and no valid registration.

