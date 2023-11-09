NEMA provides tips on preparing for winter weather

Governor Jim Pillen declared Nov. 9 as Nebraska Winter Weather Awareness Day
A pedestrian steps in tire tracks while crossing the street during a winter storm in downtown...
A pedestrian steps in tire tracks while crossing the street during a winter storm in downtown Lincoln, Neb., on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.(Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Although winter doesn’t officially start until Dec. 21, now is the best time to begin preparing for winter weather.

Governor Jim Pillen declared Nov. 9 as Nebraska Winter Weather Awareness Day to remind Nebraskans to start preparing for potential winter storms, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said.

NEMA said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center reports an El Nino in place heading into winter with warmer than average temperatures for the northern tier of the continental United States, but it’s still better to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

“Getting ready for winter weather doesn’t just happen,” said Nebraska Emergency Management Agency Assistant Director Erv Portis. “It’s a choice. Make the choice this season to help your family, friends, employees and everyone you know prepared for winter weather.”

NEMA recommends people to prepare a winter storm plan to help people and their families survive for up to 72 hours without any outside assistance. Suggested items include: extra blankets, a warm coat, gloves and mittens, hat and water-resistant boots.

People who travel are advised to carry a winter storm supply kit in their vehicle. Suggested items for the kit are listed below.

  • Blankets or sleeping bag
  • Extra sets of dry clothing
  • A windshield scraper
  • A shovel
  • A container of sand
  • Tire chains
  • Battery booster/jumper cables
  • A tow chain or rope
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight with batteries
  • Transistor radio with batteries
  • Nonperishable food

It’s important to know where to get the best information on in upcoming weather events.

