NEMA provides tips on preparing for winter weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Although winter doesn’t officially start until Dec. 21, now is the best time to begin preparing for winter weather.

Governor Jim Pillen declared Nov. 9 as Nebraska Winter Weather Awareness Day to remind Nebraskans to start preparing for potential winter storms, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said.

NEMA said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center reports an El Nino in place heading into winter with warmer than average temperatures for the northern tier of the continental United States, but it’s still better to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

“Getting ready for winter weather doesn’t just happen,” said Nebraska Emergency Management Agency Assistant Director Erv Portis. “It’s a choice. Make the choice this season to help your family, friends, employees and everyone you know prepared for winter weather.”

NEMA recommends people to prepare a winter storm plan to help people and their families survive for up to 72 hours without any outside assistance. Suggested items include: extra blankets, a warm coat, gloves and mittens, hat and water-resistant boots.

People who travel are advised to carry a winter storm supply kit in their vehicle. Suggested items for the kit are listed below.

Blankets or sleeping bag

Extra sets of dry clothing

A windshield scraper

A shovel

A container of sand

Tire chains

Battery booster/jumper cables

A tow chain or rope

First aid kit

Flashlight with batteries

Transistor radio with batteries

Nonperishable food

It’s important to know where to get the best information on in upcoming weather events.

