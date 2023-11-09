North Platte moves forward with Rec Center and Cody Pool upgrades, plans for new skate park

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last November, voters within the City of North Platte approved a ballot measure to increase sales tax by half a cent to fund improvements to the North Platte Recreation Center and updates at North Platte’s Cody Pool.

Wednesday, North Platte Recreation Center Bob Barr conducted a project open house and listening session to update the community on where the project currently stands. City of North Platte Parks and Recreation Director Lyle Minshull said progress is being made on the design development of not only the Rec Center but Cody Pool as well.

“What we’ve done now is we have the basketball courts in place, the turf in place, the swimming pool in place and so right now then we can go in with our final input from the public we can go in and start doing construction document,” said Minshull.

The successful “Rec Yeah” petition drive and ballot measure that North Platte citizens conducted for the half-cent sales tax to fund the updated Rec Center and Cody Pool also includes a new skate park. Minshull said that portion of the project remains closer to its infancy.

”We still have some things to do, we have to decide on a location, and then we have to get some ideas on a contractor who would come in and give us some ideas on what it should look like, I think it will look a little bit different than what we’ve got now too because they’ve really improved those kinds of skate parks,” said Minshull.

For those who could not attend Wednesday’s open house, images of the proposed new Rec Center remain on display at the North Platte Recreation Center and will soon be available for viewing on the City of North Platte’s website. Minshull concludes that the best-case scenario and current hope is for the construction of the Rec Center to be fully completed by November 2025.

