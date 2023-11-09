MPCC honors community members

Mid-Plains Community College honors Cindy Duncan with Governors Award
By Aron Geml
Nov. 9, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governor’s member Cindy Duncan is the recipient of this year’s Nebraska Community College Association Governor’s award.

Duncan joined the MPCC Board of Governors in 2015 began a 5-year vice chair term in 2019 and was re-appointed in January. Duncan also serves on the board’s executive and legislative committees.

Duncan was an integral part of the approval of men’s and women’s golf at NPCC.

A colleague of Duncan’s has also received recognition, as a 48-year veteran of the MPCC Board of Governors Kent Miller.

Miller received the 2023 NCCA friend of Community Colleges Award. Miller was elected to the first area-wide MPCC Board of Governors in 1975 at the age of 26.

The creation of extended campuses in Imperial, Ogallala, Broken Bow and Valentine and the introduction of dual credit, online, and distance learning courses are just a few of the many changes Miller has witnessed over the years.

