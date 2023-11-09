Senator Pete Ricketts introduces measure to eliminate taxes on military retirement

Pete Ricketts is taking a concept he helped pass in his former role as Nebraska governor to his current role as a United States Senator.
By Tristen Winder
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Pete Ricketts is taking a concept he helped pass in his former role as Nebraska governor to his current role as a United States Senator.

In 2021, Ricketts signed into law a full tax exemption for military veterans with the goal in mind of aiding Nebraska in retaining its military retirees. The Nebraska bill was carried by state senator Tom Brewer, a decorated veteran, and went on to be unanimously approved in the legislature.

This week, Senator Ricketts called on his colleagues in the U.S. Senate to support his Tax Cuts for Veterans Act that would take the Nebraska concept to the rest of the nation.

“It’s the fourth piece of legislation in my proven Nebraska Solutions ready for America Package. The bill would make military retirement pay tax-free at the federal level. We did this at the state level when I was Governor, it was a big win for our state, for Nebraska’s job creators, and for our military families looking to put down roots in Nebraska. Doing this at the federal level would give real relief to veterans and their families at this time of stubbornly high inflation. Consider an enlisted soldier, sailor, or airman who has served for 20 years, my bill would result in tax relief of over $6,000 per year. That comes out to an extra $500 a month for them to be able to address the things that are creating the rising costs of living. It’s a real relief at a time of these rising costs. We can and should eliminate federal taxes on military retirement benefits for veterans across the country. And I’m proud to introduce the bill to do it.,” said Senator Ricketts.

