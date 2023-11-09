Spence to compete in Gymnova Cup

Emma Spence
Emma Spence(NU Athletic Communications)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Rising junior Emma Spence is set to compete in the 2023 Gymnova Cup on Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 12, in Keerbergen, Belgium.

Spence will participate in the all-around. Preliminary rounds are at 11:30 a.m. (CT) on Saturday, and finals will be at 7:30 a.m. (CT) on Sunday.  Results from the qualification rounds will determine who makes it to the finals.

Spence will compete in the senior division, representing Team Canada.

A livestream for the event can be found here and fans can follow along with live results here.

