St. Paul man convicted of two deaths in fatal car crash

Gary Williams, 63, is convicted of motor vehicle homicide.
Gary Williams, 63, is convicted of motor vehicle homicide.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A St. Paul man will be sentenced in January for a fatal car crash in which a man and an unborn child were killed.

Gary Williams, 63, stands convicted of DUI-motor vehicle homicide and motor vehicle homicide of an unborn child.

He was arrested after a two-car crash April 6 at Highway 281 and White Cloud Road, about two miles north of Grand Island.

An accident reconstruction team determined that Williams’ eastbound SUV drove through a stop sign and struck a northbound passenger car. A passenger in that car, Darren Findley, 59, of St. Libory, died on the scene. The Hall County Attorney’s office also said a female passenger in the car was pregnant at the time and lost her baby as a result of injuries from the crash.

Hall County Court records show Williams pleaded no contest on Thursday and was convicted of the two motor vehicle homicide charges. Three related DUI charges and a failure to yield charge were dropped in a plea bargain.

The motor vehicle homicide convictions carry max penalties of 20 years in prison for each crime. Williams’ sentencing is set for January 23, 2024.

Location of a deadly crash on April 6, 2023 in rural Hall County at the intersection of White...
Location of a deadly crash on April 6, 2023 in rural Hall County at the intersection of White Cloud Road and Highway 281 north of Grand Island.(KSNB)

