Belmont University student dies after being hit by stray bullet near campus

Jillian Ludwig, 18, was shot in the head while walking in a park near Belmont University. (SOURCE: WSMV)
By Danica Sauter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - An 18-year-old Belmont University student in Nashville died Wednesday after she was struck by a stray bullet while walking on a track near the college campus.

Jillian Ludwig was a freshman at Belmont when she was shot on the track in the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

Ludwig was taken to the hospital in critical condition almost an hour after she was shot in the head.

Jillian Ludwig with her parents.
Jillian Ludwig with her parents.(WSMV)

The Metro Nashville Police Department took 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor into custody on Wednesday in relation to the shooting. He was charged with aggravated assault and evidence tampering.

WSMV reports Taylor had been arrested in April on similar charges. In May, he was released after being deemed “incompetent” to stand trial.

As Ludwig was fighting for her life, students and staff at Belmont University and the wider Nashville community prayed for her recovery.

Friends, family and classmates of Ludwig came together in a prayer vigil Wednesday evening in her hometown of Wall, New Jersey, in the hopes that she would pull through.

Students and faculty at Belmont University are grieving the loss of freshman Jillian Ludwig.
Students and faculty at Belmont University are grieving the loss of freshman Jillian Ludwig.(WSMV)

According to WSMV, Ludwig loved to give back to her community and started her own charity organization called “Play It Forward.” Ludwig, who plays guitar, would raise money by playing music at events in her hometown in order to raise funds for charity.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jahi Dumisani's was arrested Wednesday by the North Platte Police Department.
Man arrested after striking victim in throat with machete, North Platte Police say
Olivia Mauch and Skyler Pierce
Huskers sign Olivia Mauch and Skyler Pierce
The largest waterfowl in North America, trumpeter swans are colored white with a black bill and...
3 trumpeter swans killed in northwest Nebraska
Halal beef bacon will soon be produced in this shuttered production plant in Eustis, in central...
McCook firm to launch Halal beef bacon operation in former piemaker home in Eustis
Nebraska vs Maryland
How to watch the Nebraska-Maryland football game live on Saturday

Latest News

This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Brent Ray Brewer....
Texas man who said death sentence was based on false expert testimony is executed for 1990 killing
Very few farmers who have over seven decades of experience bringing in crops, and 92-year-old...
Comstock farmer finishes his 72nd harvest
Ms. Bruck and her students at Lake elementary celebrate one of the two media specialists in...
One Classroom At A Time: Ms. Bruck and Reading Across America
This week’s One Classroom At A Time recognized Nicole Bruck at Lake Elementary.
One Classroom At A Time: Ms. Bruck and Reading Across America
KNOP 7 Day Forecast
Seasonably cool temperatures setting in for the rest of the week