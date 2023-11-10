Business climate remains strong in Broken Bow despite to closure of one popular restaurant chain

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Late last month, the community of Broken Bow discovered that they would soon be without a McDonald’s. The franchise owner shared on October 24, that the national fast food chain would be shuttering their doors permanently at the Broken Bow location in just seven short days.

“I think it surprised everybody when the announcement came out. I had no inclination it was going to happen and when it happened, I was just like, woah, what is going on,” said Scott Cyboron, the Broken Bow Chamber president.

Although McDonald’s is abandoning ship in Custer County, the business community remains strong according to Chris Smith, the chairman of Custer County Economic Development Corporation. “Obviously, with McDonald’s, it’s a disappointment, but it wasn’t a decision based on their sales, they were profitable, it was basically based on a 20-year contract they were going to have to sign with the franchisee.”

“Several have already reached out to the corporate property manager in an attempt to purchase the location, there has been so much interest that they’ve said, tap the breaks, we’re not going to talk to anybody until after the first of the year,” he continued. “So, we’re really hopeful that location will have someone new in it, and have a new purpose for our town, so we’re excited about that. Multiple businesses a year are contacting us inquiring about relocating here or locating here. We also have a few businesses here that will be announcing expansions early next year, so really, Broken Bow is very strong economically and the future is very promising.”

Broken Bow has long served as a business hub in the Nebraska Sandhills, and city administrator David Schmidt stresses that continues to be the case. “We are still the central location for goods and services for the entire county so while Broken Bow itself might only be 34-35 hundred people, we serve into five-thousand plus easily. If you look at Broken Bow with more of a broad picture, you are going to see things like a school bond initiative. The community is growing and thriving in every way that it can, one corporate business decision does not change that,” stressed Schmidt.

50 miles down the road, another major chain has suspended operations. On October 30, Pizza Hut in Ord announced they were permanently closing, citing rising costs.

“For ages, everyone has said rural communities are going to dry up and be gone and we just continue to right that and continue to thrive,” said Scotti Ross with Custer Economic Development.

Ross’ counterpart at the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce, Stephanie Grafel added “We have 16 different businesses that serve food in our community, so we’re disappointed that we’ve lost McDonalds but we are strong,”

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.