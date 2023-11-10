Comstock farmer finishes his 72nd harvest

COMSTOCK, Neb. (KSNB) - Farmers across central Nebraska are putting the finishing touches on their harvest for 2023, but there are very few farmers who have over seven decades of experience bringing in the crops, and 92-year-old Donald Griebel is one of those few.

“I started farming in ‘52, I farmed with my father, and then I rented this land here and raised a good crop,” Donald said. “In the fall, I decided to ask my girlfriend to marry me.”

Then some years later another Griebel entered the family business, it was Donald’s son Doug, who was just a toddler at the time.

“I was probably with him since I was five following him, so I’ve seen it all,” Doug said. “It’s just interesting to see the development that’s happened with all the land.”

For anyone keeping count, that’s Donald and his son Doug, but it doesn’t stop there. Grandson Dexter is also a part of the family business, and he says Donald’s wife, Nina, also played a large role in making the farm a success.

“She works harder than anybody out here, she takes care of everyone and everything, she makes sure that the gears are always turning, and she knows everything that’s going on seems to be better than anyone out here,” Dexter said.

The family believes there is hope for an eighth generation of Griebel farmer on that land outside of Comstock.

“I think the most important thing I can do is to teach Drew everything that Grandpa has taught me and my father, hope to have that knowledge to hand down to hand down to him, but also everything he needs to get started in farming if he chooses to do so,” Dexter said.

