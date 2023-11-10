Doniphan teen’s bond modified in sextortion case

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A judge has added conditions to a 17-year-old’s bond after court records indicate the teenage boy violated a no contact order.

Cody Holum, 17, of Doniphan is charged in Hall County District Court with four felony counts of human trafficking of a minor, six felony counts of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, one misdemeanor count of third-degree sexual assault and one misdemeanor charge of threat of unlawful intrusion.

Holum’s bond had been set at 10 percent of $200,000, which was filed in mid-October. The judge also had ordered Holum to have no contact with the victims or the three male juveniles referenced in the affidavit.

A hearing took place on Wednesday, where the State asked the judge to revoke the bond. According to the motion filed, the “Defendant has been violating the ‘No Contact’ provision of his bond by repeatedly contacting the victim.”

The motion was heard in court with District Judge Andrew Butler deciding to let the teen remain out of jail.

He did though add in new conditions to Holum’s bond.

Those include no contact with anyone listed on the prior bond, no use of any electronics with internet connectivity except for watching television and a phone with no internet capability. He’s not allowed to access or join any social media platforms or messaging applications. He’s also not allowed to be in possession or use gaming systems or a school computer. Other conditions include a set curfew as well as only being able to leave his home during the day for specific reasons, including school, work, appointments.

Holum is accused of blackmailing two girls for nude photos and sex.

Hall County Court documents indicate a complaint was reported in August 2023 to the DHHS Child Abuse/Neglect Hotline. A 16-year-old girl said she took nude photos of herself and sent them in July 2022 to a person she believed to be a 17-year-old boy, who she met online and believed to have lived out of state.

An affidavit indicates Holum blackmailed the girl, threatening to expose a photo of her if she didn’t allow him to sexually assault her, which she said he did while at her job.

Later, sheriff’s investigators learned that three male juveniles saw the photos on a social media account which was linked back to Holum.

Court records show a second female victim sent photographs to an unknown Instagram account because she was afraid for her life and the lives of her family. She said the person on the other end of the account had threatened to “shoot everyone you love and you” if she didn’t obey him.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. At arraignment, a suspect typically pleads guilty or not guilty to the charges faced.

