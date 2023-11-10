Family speaks about Tyler Goodrich’s disappearance as search continues
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The search for Tyler Goodrich reaches its sixth day as family and volunteers gathered at Wilderness Park to continue efforts.
For the first time since his disappearance, Tyler’s family members spoke with 10/11 about him and who he is to them. Tyler’s mother, Shelley Goodrich, described her son as joyful and outgoing.
“Tyler is full of life,” Shelley said. “He would give the shirt off his back to anybody, and if this was anybody but him, he would be out here doing the same.”
Others close to him like his cousin Rhea Barfield described him the same way.
“He just shines, he makes you feel comfortable immediately just an all-around amazing human,” Barfield said.
The search for Tyler stretched over parts of the park between Van Dorn Street and Highway 77. Officials from Lincoln Parks and Recreation guided volunteers trudging through trees and brush.
Shelley said right now it’s important for people to keep spreading the word of Tyler’s disappearance and get as many feet on the ground as possible.
She thanks those who have taken time out of their day to contribute to finding her firstborn son.
In the meantime, Shelley and the rest of the family continue to work with Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement as the investigation into Tyler’s disappearance continues.
“Tyler we’re praying so hard for you,” Shelley said. “We love you so so much and we just want you home I love you, we all love you.”
